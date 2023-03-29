Fatal Crash – HWY 101 – Clatsop County

On Monday, March 27, at approximately 6:47 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 30, in Clatsop County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota Corolla, operated by Maria Guadalupe Nolazco Luna (20) of Cannon Beach, was southbound on Highway 101, near mile post 30, at the intersection with Sunset Boulevard. While making a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard, the sedan was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Dodge Ram 2500, operated by Jeffre Cottrell (41) of Rock Springs (WY). The operator of the Toyota declined medical transport from the scene and the operator of the Dodge was reportedly uninjured.

A passenger in the Toyota, a male juvenile (12), was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The highway was impacted for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Seaside Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and ODOT.