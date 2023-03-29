Confirmed Case of Measles in Hood River County

On Thursday, March 23rd, Hood River County Health Department confirmed a measles diagnosis in a partially vaccinated individual in the community. We have determined there is minimal risk of exposure to others in Hood River County from this individual.

What is measles?

· Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus.

· It is spread through the air primarily after someone with measles coughs or sneezes.

· The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a red rash that usually begins on the head or face and spreads to the rest of the body.

· Although measles is highly contagious, it has largely been eliminated from circulating in our community because of many people being immune (those who are vaccinated against measles, have already had the disease, or were born before 1957)

How to protect against measles?

The best protection against measles is vaccination. Children should receive their first dose of measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age; another dose at kindergarten.

Measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine is generally first given at 12 months of age in the United States. In Oregon, two doses of measles vaccination have been required for school children since 1998.

Ensure that you and your family are up-to-date on immunizations by visiting the health department at 1109 June Street or calling our front office at 541-386-1115. We offer vaccinations on our clinic days Tuesday through Thursday 8am – 5pm.

# # #