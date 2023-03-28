Nighttime-only closures for paving The Dalles Bridge in April

The DALLES– Crews are about to begin work on a final phase of The Dalles Bridge deck replacement project.

Much of the work is now complete. A final step in construction is paving a smooth, continuous surface over the entire road surface of the bridge. To complete this paving work, we need to close the entire bridge to all traffic during the nighttime only for two weekends in April.

Our current closure plan is for two weekends:

The nights of Friday April 7, Saturday April 8, and Sunday April 9. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The nights of Friday April 14, Saturday April 15, and Sunday April 16. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This paving is very weather dependent, so our schedule could change. We will have our website and TripCheck.com up-to-date with any closure information.

If you need to travel across the river during these nighttime closures, a detour will take you over the U.S. 97 bridge at Biggs Junction. Emergency service providers will be able to use The Dalles Dam for emergency responses.

Some construction on the bridge is still underway during the week, and these impacts can be found on TripCheck or by signing up for updates here (look under Central Oregon Region 4 for the weekly construction updates).

We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this complicated project. For more bridge construction information, take a look at this video.