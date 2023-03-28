Lengthy poaching case ends with conviction- Douglas County

On March 17, 2023, Albert Lampert (69) of Glendale was found guilty of 21 misdemeanor charges relating to criminal trespassing and wildlife violations in Douglas County Circuit Court. He was convicted by a jury of his peers after a 3-day trial. The charges stemmed from an elk decoy operation that occurred in November 2020 by OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Roseburg and Coos Bay Area Commands. The investigation was concluded in January 2020 with a search warrant being served at Mr. Lampert’s residence.

On March 23, 2023, Albert Lampert was sentenced in the Douglas County Circuit Court and immediately remanded to jail for 30 days. Additionally, he received five years of probation where he cannot be hunting, in the woods with a centerfire rifle, or be with anyone who is hunting. The penalty for violating his probation is six months of additional jail time. Mr. Lampert was also fined $2100, received a 3-year hunting license suspension, and forfeited his rifle.

***Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators***

The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

The Stop Poaching Campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among state agencies, sportsmen, and other conservationists, landowners, and recreationists to engage the public in combatting Oregon’s poaching problem. Our goal is to: Incentivize reporting on wildlife crimes through the TIP Line; Strengthen enforcement by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers, and Support prosecution in becoming an effective deterrent. The campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

Campaign Sponsors include Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, and Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association.