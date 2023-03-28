If you are committing insurance fraud, don’t post about it on social media

Sometimes it’s best to keep your mouth shut and just follow the law …

KABC reports a couple from Yucaipa, California, have been arrested for allegedly showing how they bilked their car insurance on social media. Christopher and Kimberly Phelps are accused of intentionally causing dozens of crashes to collect insurance money.

Such schemes allegedly included them slamming on the brakes for no reason and causing people to bump into them.

They would also post about their schemes to YouTube. They’d share dashcam clips of road-rage incidents, traffic collisions and more that they apparently caused. In all, they posted 162 videos depicting crashes, near crashes and road-rage incidents.

Some of those videos showed their child in the car at the time.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies eventually came across the channel and linked it back to the family. They then linked 23 collisions to 17 insurance claims from Christopher Phelps.

He was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and causing a crash to present a false claim, both felonies.

He and his wife were arrested and held in lieu of $500,000 bond. They were charged with multiple counts of child endangerment due to their child being in some of their videos.