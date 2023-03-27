Amanda Harman Homicide Update

(THE DALLES, Ore.) Detectives from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, and the Major Crimes Team continue to actively investigate the homicide of Amanda Harman. Amanda was well liked, respected and loved by family and friends. At this point in the investigation, no arrest(s) have been made. It is always best to remain diligent and call Central Dispatch or 911 to report suspicious or concerning behavior. Detectives are actively processing evidence, following up on tips, and investigating this serious crime. Once again, we ask that anyone with any information directly related to Amanda’s case continue to reach out to law enforcement. Thank you for your patience and understanding. With these types of crime investigation, limited information is released, as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Tips can be submitted in one of three ways. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, Tip 411 https://www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php. A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Please ask for a detective. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

