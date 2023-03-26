Survey shows “family time” is a thing of the past

If you’ve been looking around your house and, well, not seeing anybody else, you’re not alone: A new survey out of the U.K. shows the average family spends just six hours together per week.

Fifty-six percent of the 2,000 people polled say work is keeping them from family — but it’s not just an issue for the adults. Nearly 30% blame homework, while 27% say it’s household chores.

Twenty-one percent of those polled say TV time keeps families from spending time together, and nearly just as many blamed social media, says the poll sponsored by the spice brand McCormick.

After-school activities like lessons and sports also sapped family time, according to 19% of those polled.

That said, even when families are all under one roof, 37% say they don’t set time to hang out with each other — even though a quarter wished they at least would eat meals together.

And even for those who manage to wrangle everybody ’round the dinner table, 42% say they struggle to find something to talk about.

