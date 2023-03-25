Fatal Crash – Interstate 5 – Douglas County

On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 5:58 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 5 (southbound), near milepost 166, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Freightliner CMV and semi-trailer, operated by Joel Lockhart (29) of White City (OR), was southbound and lost control striking the center barrier where it came to rest. A Nissan Murano, operated by Karen Sweesy (46) of Monroe (WA), was southbound and came upon the disabled CMV and semi-trailer. The Nissan crashed into the left rear corner of the semi-trailer. Sweesy was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

A passenger in the Nissan, Shari Landerville (59) of Monroe (WA), received serious injuries and was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. The operator of the CMV was uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately 2.5 hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire & EMS, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove PD, and ODOT.