DA Mike Schmidt Statement on Shooting Deaths Reported Today

Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt issued the following statement related to the shooting deaths of three people today in North Portland:

“The loss of three people to gun violence today is a tragedy and an unimaginable loss to their families and communities. Two of my deputy district attorneys are on scene and actively working the case with PPB detectives. While we are in the very early stages of investigation, my office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to provide support to the families during what is likely the worst moment of their lives.

“This loss magnifies the gun violence crisis facing our communities, and I remain committed to working with law enforcement partners to address prevention and to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

###