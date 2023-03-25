3 found shot to death in car on Portland’s north side

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Saturday afternoon in a car in a neighborhood on Portland’s north side, police said.

Shortly after 12:23 p.m., police responding to a report of a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court in the Portsmouth neighborhood found the three people dead in the car, police said.

Rescue workers determined that all three died at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Police did not release more details about the victims or the shooting.

“This shooting in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood is another tragic example of how gun violence can affect our community terribly,” said Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “I’m grateful to the PPB members who responded to this shocking incident. I’m also briefing Mayor Wheeler’s office on the investigation. I encourage anyone who has information about this shooting to reach out to our detectives.”