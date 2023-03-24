Woman blames price of coleslaw when swindling money meant for cancer patient

Chemotherapy may be expensive, but evidently so is coleslaw. At least according to one woman claiming to help a cancer patient.

﻿The Morning Call﻿ reports 55-year-old ﻿Camille Yoder from Pottsville, Pennsylvania, helped put on a fundraising event for an unidentified cancer patient. The event was held February 11 at Sunny Rod & Gun Club in Minersville, where pulled pork sandwich platters were sold to raise funds.

The event sold roughly 100 platters, which came with a baked potato and coleslaw.

The family of the cancer patient contacted Yoder after the event and was given $600. But Yoder held onto the remaining $780 because she said she needed to recoup the losses for the coleslaw she made.

Local police have since charged Yoder with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition — all misdemeanors.