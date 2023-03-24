Couple decides to allow kids, ban alcohol and only serve water at their wedding

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Would you rather go to a child-free or an alcohol-free wedding? Chances are you chose the former, but a decision by one couple about to tie the knot is not sitting too well with their guests.

On Reddit’s Am I The A****** thread, a person asked if they’d be in the wrong for “having a dry wedding and serving only water for drinks.”

The wedding will “be around 100-150 people total” and the couple will be paying for everything — with a little help from the poster’s grandmother. The couple felt they needed to make some sacrifices to bring down the costs, so they decided to serve only water as a drink option.

“We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry,” the post added. “Honestly, this doesn’t have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don’t drink.”

The post continued, “On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda so most of the time it’s only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don’t even drink coffee.”

Their family and friends were upset after finding out about the drink menu and pressed for a bar, but apparently the couple didn’t want to pay for a bartender.

The wedding party also suggested adding soda to the menu and reasoned the kids at the wedding “will be upset.”

Reddit felt the couple was in the wrong, with some calling them bad hosts. Others suggested the couple can save more money by trimming down the guest list.