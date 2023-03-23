Second pigeon with tiny backpack apprehended at Canadian prison

It appears prisoners in British Columbia, Canada, have trained pigeons to stylishly transport whatever they need with tiny backpacks.

CP24 reports a second pigeon was apprehended at Matsqui Institution, a federal men’s prison, after guards saw it was carrying a bird-sized backpack.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers regional president, John Randle, says the backpack was made out of denim and bedsheets. The bird was fine and has since been released.

The theory is prisoners are training pigeons to help them smuggle drugs. The first pigeon they captured apparently had a backpack with methamphetamine in it.

“We are working with the local police because we control what happens inside the fence, but this one here has the potential to have an impact outside of the fence, on the general public as well,” said Randle.