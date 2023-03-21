Fatal Crash – HWY 97 – Deschutes County

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 7:45 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97, near milepost 151, in Deschutes County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Leland Daniel Angier (31) of Bend, was traveling northbound on Hwy 97, near MP 151, when it lost control on icy road conditions, slid off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The single occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The roadway was impacted for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation of the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriffs’ Office, Sunriver PD, Sunriver Fire, and ODOT.