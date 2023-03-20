Wyden Announces March 21 Seminar for Oregon Cities, Counties and Nonprofits to Learn About Federal Investment and Funding Opportunities

All-day, online meeting is an opportunity to hear from officials from multiple federal agencies about how Oregon communities and organizations can earn benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he is convening an all-day, online seminar on Tuesday, March 21 for representatives of Oregon cities, counties and nonprofits that may qualify for federal funding to hear from eight federal agencies about how their communities and organizations can earn benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“A running theme in my 15 town halls so far throughout Oregon this year — as well as during conversations in the grocery store aisle and on Main Street — is how our state’s communities and nonprofits can earn investments from these two landmark laws,” Wyden said. “This online conversation will be a one-stop meeting that gathers in one convenient spot key federal agencies to answer common questions from people representing Oregon cities, counties and nonprofits about the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Wyden will kick off the March 21 webinar at this link beginning at 8:30 am PT. Oregonians wanting to participate can register at that same link for access to the on-line seminar, which will run until 3:30 pm PT. To submit a question in advance about the Inflation Reduction Act and/or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, go here. For other questions about the webinar, please contact the Wyden office at constituentservices_@wyden.senate.gov or 503-326-7525.

Federal agencies scheduled to make representatives available for presentations during the online seminar include the Departments of Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, Energy and Commerce as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Communications Commission and Environmental Protection Agency. Also scheduled are two breakout sessions devoted to drug pricing reform and energy tax credits.

“I’m proud to have worked to pass both the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but that’s not the end of the job,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Oregonians deserve every opportunity to apply for the key federal investments generated by both of these historic laws. And this all-day, on-line meeting aims to answer questions from cities, counties and nonprofits about how they can best gain that opportunity.”

