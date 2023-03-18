Sounders draw, Timbers lose

West favorites LAFC and Seattle play to 0-0 stalemate

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the favorites in the Western Conference relied on their goalkeepers as Seattle’s Stefan Frei and LAFC’s John McCarthy posted shutouts in a 0-0 draw. Frei made three saves and McCarthy had four as each turned away the limited scoring chances for two of the powerhouse clubs in MLS. LAFC remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, while Seattle slipped to 2-1-1. LAFC had the better chances to escape with a victory in the closing minutes. Kwadwo Opoku had two chances in the final 10 minutes that he was unable to convert.

Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Teenage defender Caleb Wiley scored again, Thiago Almada added a goal and two assists and Atlanta United added to the best start in club history with a 5-1 romp over the Portland Timbers. Wiley took a pass from Almada and scored in the 25th minute to give Atlanta United (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Wiley, an 18-year-old, became the fifth youngest player to have a hand in three goals in last week’s 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC. Atlanta United stretched its lead to 2-0 at halftime when Almada stuck a free kick in the upper right corner of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 59th minute — with assists from Wiley and Luiz Araújo — to make it 3-0.