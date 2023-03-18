NCAA Saturday Tournament Action

UCLA beats Northwestern 68-63 to advance to Sweet 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points and UCLA withstood a second-half push from Northwestern to get back to the Sweet 16 with a 68-63 victory. The second-seeded Bruins turned up the defensive intensity late, holding the seventh-seeded Wildcats to 1-for-12 shooting during a key late-game stretch to seal the win. UCLA made it to a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years with the win. Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead Northwestern. The Wildcats ended their second trip to the tournament in the same fashion as the first six years ago, losing in the second round.

Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas’ national title defense ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament when Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV made five free throws in the closing seconds and the eighth-seeded Razorbacks beat the No. 1 seed Jayhawks 72-71. Davonte Davis scored 25 points and Council added 21 as Arkansas rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit. Kansas, playing without ailing coach Bill Self, became the second top seed not to escape the tournament’s first weekend after Purdue lost on Friday night to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Arkansas and coach Eric Musselman return to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year.

15th-seeded Princeton beats Missouri 78-63 to reach Sweet 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blake Peters made five 3-pointers in the second half and Princeton shocked another power conference team to reach the regional semifinals for the first time in 56 years by beating Missouri 78-63. The No. 15 seeded Princeton followed up a first-round win over Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona by dominating the 10th seeded Missouri of the SEC from the start. Princeton has reached the round of 16 for the first time since 1967 when only 23 teams even made the tournament. DeAndre Gholston 17 points and Noah Carter added 14 for Missouri, which was seeking its first berth in the Sweet 16 since 2009.

FDU goes from underdog to overnight sensation with NCAA wins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fairleigh Dickinson’s players awakened to a new world. That’s what happens when you make history. The No. 16 seed in the East region stunned top-seeded Purdue in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. It’s only the second time a No. 16 has beaten a No. 1 in the men’s tournament. The Knights were bombarded with text messages and well wishes following the victory, which has brought welcome attention to the small school in Teaneck, New Jersey. FDU now faces Florida Atlantic on Sunday with the winner earning a spot in the Sweet 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

KU season ends with top players shut down, coach sitting out

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas’ best two players were neutralized for long stretches, its point guard played on a sprained ankle in the second half, and the Jayhawks once again were without their Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self. It was all too much to overcome for a No. 1 seed desperately trying to keep alive its bid for a second straight national championship. The Jayhawks’ 72-71 loss to No. 8 seed Arkansas marked the third time in four NCAA Tournaments they have failed to make it out of the first weekend. Kansas will need to reload with Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick likely heading to the NBA.

Oklahoma has big 3rd quarter to advance over Portland, 85-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aubrey Joens and Taylor Robertson each scored 14 points and fifth-seeded Oklahoma took control in the third quarter to defeat No. 12 seed Portland 85-63 Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Madi Williams added 13 points for the Sooners, who will face the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and 13th-seeded Sacramento State in Monday’s second round. The winner will advance to the Greenville 1 regional. Alex Fowler led Portland with 18 points while Emme Shearer and Lucy Cochrane had 12 apiece.

FGCU tops WSU 74-63, reaches 2nd round of March Madness

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddie Antenucci hit three straight 3-pointers that burst the game open and sent 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 74-63 win Saturday over No. 5-seed Washington State. Sha Carter scored 24 points and Tishara Moorehouse had 16 for the Golden Eagles. FGCU will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between fourth-seeded Villanova and No. 13 seed Cleveland State at the Wildcats’ on-campus arena, the Pavilion. Tara Wallack led the Cougars with 16 points.