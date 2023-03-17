Wyden, Merkley Announce Timeline for Nominations to Fill Upcoming Judicial Vacancy on U.S. District Court in Oregon

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that applications are being accepted through April 7, 2023 to fill an upcoming federal judicial vacancy in Oregon created by the recent announcement from U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez that he will take senior status in August 2024.

“Judge Hernandez has dedicated his career to justice, serving with distinction as a federal judge in our state for more than a decade after coming to the U.S. District Court with a diverse history of representing farm workers for Oregon Legal Services and then going on to work as a prosecutor in Washington County before becoming a state court judge,” Wyden and Merkley said.

“We thank Judge Hernandez for his stellar service on the federal bench and for all that he’s done to advance the cause of justice for all Oregonians,” the senators said. “In consultation with the White House, we will work with a judicial selection committee in Oregon to provide a strong field of nominees for President Biden to consider for this upcoming vacancy.”

Interested applicants for the judicial vacancy should send a letter of interest, resume and completed application – link is here — to Wyden’s office by the April 7 deadline.

Wyden and Merkley will be forming a selection committee to consider applicants who submit their materials by the April 7 deadline.

