Bridge girder deliveries starting in McMinnville and Amity on March 20

Bridge girder deliveries will begin Monday, March 20, for two projects in Yamhill County. There may be traffic delays on Three Mile Lane / OR18 Spur in McMinnville and OR 99W in Amity through the end of April.

We will use flagging and/or pilot cars for traffic control during deliveries, which may delay traffic up to 20 minutes at times.

In McMinnville, we are building the new South Yamhill River Bridge on Three Mile Lane / OR18 Spur. Deliveries are scheduled to last through April 28. We expect two to three trucks most Monday-Fridays between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is on the project page here.

In Amity, we expect deliveries for the new Salt Creek Bridge on OR 153 – Fifth Street just west of OR 99W – to last through about April 14. We expect 2-3 trucks most Monday-Thursdays to arrive about an hour apart in the mornings from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

OR153 will remain closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles, for the duration of the bridge replacement project. More information is on the project page here.