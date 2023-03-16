Ranch fans rejoice! Hidden Valley teams with Van Leeuwen for ice cream collab

Ranch on salad, ranch on pizza, ranch with veggies — and now, in ice cream?!

Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have churned up a creamy new ranch-flavored ice cream… and it’s coming to Walmart this spring.

The Brooklyn-based ice cream brand, known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, announced in a press release this week the launch of seven new spring flavors in total, including Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, Limoncello Cake and the buzzed-about Hidden Valley Ranch collaboration.

The limited-time ranch-flavored offering was concocted in honor of National Ranch Day and boasts savory flavors of buttermilk and herbs with a touch of sweetness for a frozen treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.

Both Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley Ranch suggested that, like the dressing or dip, fans may want to top this new flavor with things like crushed potato chips or pretzels.

The exclusive, limited-edition treat will be available to purchase at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98 starting March 20 through May 20.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s other spring flavors will also be available for purchase at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98 from March 20 through May 28.