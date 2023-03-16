Air Force pilot among 1st to fly supersonic plane while pregnant

An Air Force pilot has made history by becoming one of the first Air Force service members to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant.

Major Lauren Olme, assistant director of operations for the 77th Weapons Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base near Abilene, Texas, flew a B-1 Lancer, a supersonic bomber. Olme’s child has also become “one of the first babies in the Department of Defense to clock 9.2 hours in a supersonic aircraft,” according to an Air Force press release.

Olme is married to Major Mark Olme, a bomb wing weapons officer with the 7th Operations Support Squadron, also based at Dyess. The couple are expecting their child in April.

“I can’t overexpress how amazing it is that pregnant women now have the opportunity to fly in all types of aircraft,” Lauren said in a statement. “It’s a very personal decision that Mark and I made together because there are risks involved in flying the B-1 while pregnant but after conferring with Air Force and civilian medical doctors, we felt comfortable with me flying for a few weeks.”

According to Lauren, she was cleared by her medical team to fly until her 22-week mark and seized the opportunity to do something she loved.

The Air Force clarified its policy last year and removed some restrictions for pregnant Air Force members. Air Force members can now “voluntarily request to fly during pregnancy” and do not need a waiver “to fly in the second trimester with an uncomplicated pregnancy in a non-ejection seat aircraft if all flight safety criteria are met.”