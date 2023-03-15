Man learns why it’s a bad idea to bring strangers from a casino back to his place

A Florida man learned the hard way why he shouldn’t bring home women he just met at the bar.

WPLG reports a man from Pompano Beach brought home two women he met at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, and they treated themselves to a five-finger discount of his valuables.

It isn’t known how the women got away with stealing his things, but the victim’s doorbell camera captured the ladies making a hasty exit. Another security camera recorded one of the women experiencing quite the wardrobe malfunction as she appears to run barefoot down the street.

Surveillance video of the December 18 incident was released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in hopes of identifying the bandits. According to police, the women are wanted for stealing a gun, watches and expensive sneakers.