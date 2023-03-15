Chips Ahoy, matey: Cookie company giving away stays aboard its yacht for brand’s 60th birthday

Chips Ahoy! is turning 60, and the folks behind the famous cookie want to celebrate with some fans.

To that end, the cookie brand is giving two lucky fans a “one-of-a-kind” party experience aboard its private luxury yacht.

The lucky winners and their friends will take to the waters of Miami, where they “can spend the day relaxing on cookie shaped water floaties, sipping espresso martini mocktails, and feasting on Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwiches, while being entertained by a live DJ.”

Even if you don’t get the grand prize, 300 lucky folks will get a party kit that includes a Bluetooth speaker, disposable camera, branded merch from designer Vandy The Pink and, of course, cookies.

Enter at chipshappiestbirthday.com between now and May 15; winners will be chosen at the end of May.