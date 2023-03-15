Amazon delivery driver’s video PSA sparks conversation about leaving out snacks

Do you have a snack station set up for the people who deliver your packages? If you said yes, chances are your home could be a favorite stop on someone’s delivery route.

But this raises a bigger question: Should those who frequently order packages leave out snacks for their delivery drivers?

TikToker @aniyamitch, who works for Amazon, posted a video PSA to those who are are e-shopaholics. “If you order something every day, every other day or damn near every week — I’m pretty sure you’ve got the same driver almost every day,” she began.

The TikToker continued, “And you ain’t putting out no snacks? … Y’all got a bond now. Y’all now see each other nearly every day. And you ain’t leaving no snacks? You’re wrong.”

Her commentary appeared to wake up a few people, who took to the comments to apologize and promise to do better.

It also attracted agreement from a few other delivery drivers, with one commenting, “We [don’t] have time to stop to a store to get food or drinks especially when we have 300 plus packages.”

However, other people weren’t as receptive to the suggestion.

While some critics asked why delivery drivers can’t buy their own snacks, others called the TikToker entitled. Said one naysayer, “You think seeing someone everyday means you need to give them snacks? I see people at work every day nobody gives me snacks either.”

Of course, other people have taken to the comment section to complain about the poor service they received from their drivers, such as thrown packages and items repeatedly delivered to wrong addresses.

The video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times as of Thursday.