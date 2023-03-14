3/13 The Dalles City Council Meeting

The Dalles City Council met last night The agenda featured several presentations, including recognition of city employees for special awards, with nominations by fellow employees. Mayor Rich Mays announced the winners:

“For demonstrating exemplary customer service, working with the houseless, assisting those in need to get valid identification and being a conduit for those in the Hispanic community we have Sergeant Chris Simonds and the team player award for assisting other departments and the public and continuing to perform the duties of their position, Transportation Division Manager David Mills.

Councilors also approved a policy on police use of drones. Police Chief Tom Worthy reported that the city had consulted other police agencies in Bend, Eugene and Gresham and held public information sessions that were well-attended. He outlined some of the key elements of the policy:

“Flight is permissible pursuant to the following reasons: a warrant, we can fly if there’s probable cause, or if we have consent to fly over a property, for a search and rescue mission, if there’s an imminent threat to life or safety or if there’s a governor’s declaration of disaster to support the recovery of that disaster or to survey or map a crime scene.”



He also noted the use of facial recognition software is prohibited. He estimated that the drone would be in use only about once per week.

In other actions, councilors awarded a contract for construction of an upgraded water main on 9th Street, and approved an amendment to the franchise ordinance pertaining to The Dalles Disposal, and extending the agreement for ten years. Several councilors took the opportunity to praise the services of The Dalles Disposal for contributions to community cleanups.