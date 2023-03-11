Forget working out, just hit up the tattoo parlor

With summer approaching quickly, people everywhere are working on their summer bodies. One man, though, has decided to work smarter, not harder, at achieving his body goals by simply having them tattooed on his body.

Instead of putting in the hard work of eating right and working out to achieve rock hard abs, a UK man decided to get a hyper-realistic tattoo of a six-pack on his abdomen. Tattoo artist Dean Gunther shared the results on social media garnering nearly 250,000 likes on the post.

“He always wanted to have a six-pack, but he’s not too keen on going to the gym or doing a diet,” Gunther explained to Page Six of the unnamed customer’s request. “So, he decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food.”