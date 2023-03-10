Thank heaven it wasn’t a burglar

A Daytona Beach man was attacked by a 7-feet, 10-inches long male alligator that appeared at his front door over the weekend.

“The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son,” Daytona Beach police spokesman Carrie McCallister said in a release obtained by The Daytona Beach News Journal. “The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh.”

Officers located the animal near the front entrance to the residence and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers responded to the scene and called Curtis Lucas, a state-certified trapper, who euthanized the alligator, according to McCallister.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital by medical personnel, McCallister said.

Lucas said it’s nearing mating season for gators, so residents will see them out more often as they look for females.

“They are out scouting looking for girls,” Lucas said.