ODOT: Crunching the numbers on another round of heavy rain and snow

Yet another round of heavy snow and rain is scheduled to pass through Oregon with the heaviest amounts forecast for Thursday night into Friday. The most affected areas will be high elevation mountain passes in the Cascades, Siskiyous, Blue Mountains, and the Coast Range.

While our crews are prepared and ready for the weather, we want to make sure you are too. Many coastal areas could see flooding. Snowfall amounts in some mountain areas could reach nearly two feet in 24 hours. Even with crews working around the clock, expect roads to still be covered in snow. If your upcoming travel plans aren’t necessary, the safest choice may be to wait out the storms.

In honor of Pi Day approaching on March 14, we wanted to share some winter storm math.

If we have one plow working a 25 mile stretch of highway, that plow is covering 50 miles if the highway is only one lane in each direction. When plowing, the truck’s speed is around 25 mph. That means one plow will only pass the same spot every two hours (if they don’t stop for any reason). If it snows 18 inches in 12 hours, that’s 1.5 inches of snow per hour. So, you could be driving in three inches of snow even with our crews plowing around the clock!

What this means is that if you decide to travel, please plan ahead and pack accordingly. Use Tripcheck.com to see current road conditions and the weather forecast along your route. Make sure your vehicle is equipped to handle the snow and rain with winter tires, working wiper blades, and supplies at the ready. Pack snacks, water and warm clothing in case your trip is delayed along the way. Bring chains and know how to use them.

Public transportation like buses or trains could be options in your area, but sometimes the safest choice is to avoid travel until conditions improve. For people biking, walking or rolling, bike lanes and sidewalks may have snow, gravel or other hazards. Property owners should consider clearing their walkways to make them safer for those who walk and roll.

Heavy snow, wind and rain can cause problems other than just challenging road conditions. Whiteouts, snow drifts, slides and debris falling onto the road are all possibilities. Take your time and slow down along your journey so you are ready for whatever is around the next corner. We want everyone to make it to their destination safely.