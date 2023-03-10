Homeowners shocked to find out their home intruder was a… deer

A Canadian household was in for a shock when they arrived home to a broken window. Naturally, the family thought someone had broken into their home, but as it turns out it wasn’t a person, but a deer.

Ray and Katie O’Donnell family had just returned from a grocery shopping trip when they noticed the broken window and were about to call police until Ray saw the deer in the basement, causing them to pivot and call the forestry department instead, CBC reports.

Eventually the deer ran upstairs and out the back door into the woods.

“It took off — you wouldn’t think anything was wrong with it,” O’Donnell told the outlet.

Although the O’Donnells are used to seeing deer, it’s not common that they break into a home.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for,” said O’Donnell, who has lived in the area for over 30 years.