Fire at the AmeriTies West Plant in The Dalles

Info from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

9:45 PM Update:

A fire was reported to 911 Dispatch at 8:00 PM at the AmeriTies West plant located at 100 Tie Plant Road. Around 8:29 PM, an explosion occurred in a copper naphthenate diesel tank that had been taken out of service earlier in the day to be cleaned. Two firefighters were injured during the explosion and are in good condition at MCMC. Responding units include Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue Engine 21 and Engine 22, Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue Medic 22 and 23, Dallesport Fire Engine 635, The City of the Dalles Police and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The fire is contained and units are is still on scene.