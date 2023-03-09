Wyden, Colleagues Urge Biden Administration to Address the Affordable Housing Crisis

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today that he joined Senate colleagues to urge President Biden to use a “whole-of-government” approach that comprehensively addresses critical housing needs in Oregon and nationwide.

“Our nation’s housing is an essential piece of our infrastructure, but it is a sector that remains in crisis. With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, decisive steps have been taken to address many of our nation’s infrastructure deficiencies. However, more must be done to address the challenges facing the housing sector, where lagging production coupled with aging housing stock are making housing more expensive and unable to meet the needs of all Americans,” Wyden and colleagues wrote to President Biden.

Major federal investment is needed to address the growing housing crisis and ensure fair and competitive markets for all renters and homeowners in Oregon and nationwide.

In their letter, the senators called on President Biden to maximize available federal resources – across all relevant agencies – to increase the supply of safe, accessible, affordable homes; lower rental housing cost burdens; and expand access to affordable homeownership. The senators also urged the Biden administration to ensure resources allocated by Congress are made available to support communities’ comprehensive planning and economic development goals, including to address local affordable housing needs.

This week, Wyden convened a Senate Finance Committee hearing on increasing the supply of affordable housing for working families. Opening remarks from Wyden, Chair of the Finance Committee — are here.

Wyden also this week reintroduced the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act. This legislation would make a landmark investment to house all people experiencing homelessness, tackle the housing affordability crisis by increasing supply, and expand homeownership opportunities, especially for young people, by creating a new down payment tax credit for first-time homebuyers.

The text of the letter is here.

