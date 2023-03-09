Oregonians Encouraged to Sign Up for SOLVE’s Statewide Event, the Oregon Spring Cleanup

Portland, Ore., March 7, 2023 – Join thousands of Oregonians this Earth Day for the Oregon Spring Cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric. With the support of SOLVE, community leaders and partner organizations host restoration events, urban litter cleanup projects, and beach cleanups. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event. Most Oregon Spring Cleanup events will occur on Earth Day, April 22nd, but SOLVE will be highlighting community events occurring between April 15th-23rd.

PGE has been supporting SOLVE’s mission to take care of Oregon’s natural spaces for more than thirty years. Each volunteer project is aimed at caring for one of Oregon’s most precious resources, our water, from source to sea. Removing invasive plant species, nurturing native plants, and collecting litter are all easy ways volunteers can create a positive impact on Oregon’s water quality.

Last year, during the 2022 Oregon Spring Cleanup, over 3,500 volunteers removed 44,000 pounds of litter and debris statewide. Sign up to volunteer today and let’s continue to build upon the momentum of last year’s events!

Each piece of litter collected prevents it from entering a nearby river, waterway, or storm drain, where it will eventually make its way to the sea and contribute to our global marine debris crisis.

Interested community members are encouraged to visit solveoregon.org to see a list of volunteer projects and sign up. The website allows you to see a map of Oregon and helps to easily locate projects near you! All necessary tools and supplies will be provided. The Oregon Spring Cleanup presented by PGE is a great way to connect with family members, coworkers, and neighbors, all while collectively giving back to some of Oregon’s most beautiful places.