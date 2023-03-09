Move over Rover, kitty is this man’s best friend

A Pleasant Valley, California man was rescued by firefighters after falling 30 feet down a waterfall recently, and he has his pet cat to thank.

Capt. Jacob Poganski of the El Dorado County Fire Protection District tells the Mountain Democrat that the unidentified man was feared missing, until their outside cat reportedly led his wife and neighbor to his location.

Rescuers found that the man had fallen into a few inches of water. He was carried about 400 yards out to a waiting ambulance and flown to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

No details have been released about the man’s current condition.