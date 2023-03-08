Would you spend 3 years on a cruise around the world?

How long is too long to be on a cruise? For those who wish to never leave the boat, Life at Sea Cruises will make your dreams come true with their three-year voyage.

Described as a world’s first, the cruise company unveiled its multiyear trek on Thursday and said in a press release the first boat sets sail November 1. Passengers will board the MV Gemini vessel and visit 135 different countries, which encompasses 375 ports over its 130,000-mile journey.

Apparently, the cruise will visit all seven continents, and the ship spends about a week at each port.

Cruise revelers will see 13 World Wonders, including the Colosseum of Rome and the Great Wall of China.

Passengers will first board in Istanbul, but there will be additional pick-up stops in Barcelona, Spain, and Miami, Florida. In all, the ship offers 400 rooms and can fit 1,074 guests. Some rooms are as large as 130 square feet.

If this sounds like something that should be on your bucket list, then you better start saving because it’ll cost $29,999 per person a year — or $2,499 a month — for a standard inside cabin. The most expensive room will cost a person $109,999 per year, but it does come with a wide balcony that ups the maximum square footage to 322 square feet.

Financing options are available; the price covers meals, drinks, medical visits to their 24-hour on-call hospital, port taxes, ship activities, Wi-Fi and service charges.

Alcoholic beverages served outside of dinner, however, will cost you extra.