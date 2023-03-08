OSP Trooper at the right place at the right time

An OSP Trooper, who works out of The Dalles office, responded to a call on March 3, 2023, of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate-84 near milepost 84.

Once the vehicle came to a stop and upon speaking with the driver, it was clear that he was impaired and should not have been driving. The Trooper continued with the investigation and administered Field Sobriety Tests. The Trooper observed several indicators of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUII and lodged in jail.

Miraculously, the impaired driver did not cause any crashes.