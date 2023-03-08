Man loses Lamborghini, earns 6 years in prison for fraudulently getting $2 million in PPP loans

A 28-year-old Florida man is behind bars, and lost his Lamborghini, after bilking about $2 million from the federal government.

The Miami Herald reports Valesky Barosy, of Broward County, has been sentenced to spend the next six years behind bars. He is said to have applied for roughly $4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were meant to help businesses through the pandemic.

Barosy, who reportedly dropped out of high school and later became president of the company VBarosySolutions Inc., was accused of forging his loan applications to the Small Business Administration. Prosecutors said he falsified information about employee payrolls, IRS tax forms and more to secure millions of dollars.

He then used the money to treat himself to the high life, purchasing luxury items like watches, handbags and clothes. He also purchased a white Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

He then flaunted his new wealth on social media and amassed a following of roughly 110,000 people.

A jury found Barosy guilty of fraud; he was sentenced to six years behind bars for wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.

Barosy has also been ordered to pay back the money, while the luxury items will be seized.