Taylor scores 28, Oregon State rallies to beat Cal 69-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Michael Rataj scored the last four points of the game and Oregon State beat California 69-66 in a Pac-12 Conference regular-season finale. Rataj’s layup made it a one-point lead for the Beavers with 15 seconds left. Following a turnover on the next possession, Dzmitry Ryuny tossed an inbounds pass to Rataj, who caught the ball past midcourt and scored on a two-handed dunk. Cal’s Joel Brown heaved a deep 3-pointer that hit the top of the backboard to end it. Brown had 22 points for Cal (3-28, 2-18).