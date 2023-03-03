Pac 12 Women’s Basketball Friday

No. 19 UCLA races past No. 6 Stanford, reaches Pac-12 final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 22 points and No. 19 UCLA shocked No. 6 Stanford 69-65 to advance to the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Rice finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, including 5 of 6 down the stretch to seal the win and send the Bruins to Sunday’s title game against the winner of the semifinal matchup between No. 20 Colorado and Washington State. Emily Bessoir scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne added 13 and Gina Conti 11 for UCLA, which erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit. Cameron Brink scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (28-5).