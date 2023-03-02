Throwing a bachelor party? Study shows New York City’s the place to be

With wedding season coming up, bachelor party season is fast approaching. So with that in mind, the company Lawn Love crunched the numbers to find the best places in the country for the guys to let their hair down.

The company ranked 200 of the country’s biggest cities, using metrics like access to bars, party buses, safety, hotels, and of course, gentlemen’s clubs, and New York City came out on top.

Miami, Florida ranked second, with Los Angeles, California somehow besting fourth place Las Vegas, Nevada. Houston, Texas rounded out the top five.

To see the full rankings, check out Lawn Love’s handy chart on LawnLove.com.

But to cut to the chase, the worst place to have a stag, according to the rankings, is Rockville, Illinois.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.