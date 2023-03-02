Detectives Investigate Overnight Shooting in East Salem

On March 2nd, 2023, at shortly after 12:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots on Embassy Way NE near Satter Drive NE, in the unincorporated area of East Salem. When deputies arrived at the Embassy Court Apartments, they located an adult female in her late teens to early 20’s inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were called out to lead the investigation. Investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation until an official cause and manner of death are determined, an autopsy is scheduled for later today. The victim’s identify will not be released until after next of kin notification has been made.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this investigation. Based upon preliminary information, investigators to not believe there is any outstanding danger to residents in the area. No additional information is available for release due to this being an active investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931, jremmy@co.marion.or.us, or anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Keizer Police Department, Marion County CRASH team, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Salem Police Department.