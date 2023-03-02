3/01 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Wasco County Commissioners met this morning in a short session lasting only 35 minutes. Among the items commissions approved was a modification of an agreement with the Secretary of State’s office as explained by Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee:

03 01 23 Lisa :19 “A year ago, we received an $80,000 grant from them, and they had additional funds to disperse, so counties interested in making use of these funds are able to sign an addendum and have an additionalm$5,000 of funding provided to them.”

And commissioners approved the following procdlamation, as proposed by chair Steve Kramer:

03 91 23 Steve :08 “I would move to make March 2023 as Red Cross Month and encourage all Wasco County citizens to support their humanitarian mission.”

Commissioner Scott Hage was not able to be present at today’s meeting. The next commissioner meetiung will be in two weeks.