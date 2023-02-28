Woman claims Apple believes her dog is stalking her

A woman claims Apple is constantly sending her notifications that someone with an Apple AirTag is stalking her — but that someone is actually her dog.

Engadget reports Katie Malone and her partner fitted their rescue pup, Rosie, with the AirTag because she’s a “flight risk” — but they registered it to her partner’s Apple account.

“That means that Apple doesn’t recognize my iPhone in connection with the AirTag, seeing the unknown tracker as a threat to my safety,” Malone explains. She has to manually respond to the alert every time. “There’s no way to tell it ‘hey, that’s just Rosie!’ to disable the recurring notification,” she says.

While Malone sees the good these devices can do, such as protecting victims of stalking, she adds the constant alert notifications are startling her already skittish pup.

Until she finds a solution that works for her, Malone concluded, “I could deal with the minor inconvenience knowing that somewhere out there, this feature is helping someone else stay safe.”