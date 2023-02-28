Retro tech: Treasure trove of vintage Apple projects to hit auction block

An upcoming auction will let people step into yesteryear, before Apple became the world’s most valuable company, and see how it all began.

Julien’s Auctions‘ Hanspeter Luzi Vintage Apple Archive will put more than 500 computers and other Apple products on the auction block, spanning more than 45 years since Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started building their own computers in a garage.

Hanspeter Luzi was a Swiss education pioneer who used computers to teach special needs students, as well as an IT manager who has collected the products for decades.

The auction begins March 30.

And lest one thinks there’s no market for old computer gear, consider that in 2022 Julien’s made headlines for selling Jobs’ Birkenstock Arizona Sandals for $218,750, a world record.

Also, a woman recently sold her unopened 1997 iPhone via a different auction house for more than $63,000.