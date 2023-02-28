Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team serves early morning Search warrant in Stayton

On February 28, 2023, at about 7:00 am, Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 1200 block of E. Jefferson St in Stayton. This is regarding an ongoing criminal investigation. Due to the nature of this investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was used to serve the warrant and were assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office regional SWAT Team. The warrant service was successful without incident and the scene has now been turned over to investigators.

We would like to thank our partners with the Stayton Police Department who assisted as well as the Oregon State Police crime lab. We have no further information available for release at this time.

###