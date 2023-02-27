Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian at New York high school

Two twin sisters have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their New York high school’s graduating class.

Gloria and Victoria Guerrier secured the #1 and #2 rankings at West Hempstead Secondary School this year, with a 105.3 grade point average and 104.9 GPA, respectively, finishing in the top five percent of their graduating class, according to a news release by the West Hempstead Union Free School District.

The 17-year-olds, who are fraternal twins, learned the news last Wednesday and said they were both “very happy” they had realized their longtime dream. The Guerrier sisters told Good Morning America they’ve been “very competitive,” especially with each other, over the past four years.

“Whenever I would get a certain grade, and it wouldn’t look like hers, we would always compete, and it really helped us push each other and improve and always constantly reflect on how we’re doing,” Victoria Guerrier said.

In addition to their academic prowess, the high school seniors are both athletic superstars, both earning All-State honors in track and field, a sport they hope to continue in college.

The Guerrier sisters will be attending Yale University in Connecticut in the fall and plan on majoring in computer science, specifically in artificial intelligence.

Although the young women have had their fair share of similarities, there’s one thing they do know they won’t be doing together on campus: being each other’s roommates.

“I want to stay as far away from her as possible. I think we’ve been roommates for long enough. We shared the same room forever so I think it’s best to venture out and meet a new circle of friends,” Gloria Guerrier said.