Senator Wagoner encouraged by progress on hard drug bill, but says it could be stronger

Hard drugs would be illegal under a bill that could be headed to the state Senate floor, but one Senator says the measure needs some work.

The legislation is in response to a State Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized the possession of hard drugs like fentanyl.

Republican Senator Keith Wagoner would like the measure to be stronger, but he’s encouraged:

The proposal from Democratic Senator June Robinson would make drug possession a gross misdemeanor.

The bill encourages treatment, something Senators on both sides of the aisle strongly support.

