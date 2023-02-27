Reddit really didn’t like this man’s post about his wife not losing her pregnancy weight…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A husband was served a large slice of humble pie after making a post about his wife not losing her pregnancy weight.

The post was made on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole (AITA) thread, where the storyteller asked if he was in the wrong for “pointing out my wife’s baby weight.”

The person identified himself as a 32-year old male and explained he shares a 7-year-old son and 2-year-old twins with his wife.

“With our son my wife lost her weight pretty fast, she didn’t gain much to even start out with. My wife has always been pretty petite. Before our twins she was probably 120-125 lbs. She is now 180,” he explained.

The post continued, “She has showed no attempt to lose the weight and no longer goes to the gym. She use to always be in the gym, 4 days a week.”

The blowout happened when his wife was “complaining her new jeans no longer [fit]” and he “pointed out that she still has her baby weight.” He added, “I told her I thought she was beautiful and that wasn’t [supposed] to be an insult, just that she hasn’t lost it yet.”

The storyteller said his wife accused him of calling her unattractive. She then spent the night sleeping “as far to the wall as she could get and had an attitude with me for the rest of the night.”

Reddit is on the wife’s side, with some roasting the dad for his apparent lack of tact and compassion. A few moms have also come forward about how they also struggled to lose baby weight after having three kids.