KCSO: Overdue Family Members Found

A day trip for four friends turned into an overdue family member on Saturday evening. On

February the 25 th, Jack Folk (of Battleground, WA) called the Klickitat County Department of

Emergency Management 911 center to report his wife, Holly, was missing or overdue.

Holly and three friends had intended on traveling to a remote area east of Glenwood for the day. None of

the friends had been heard from since leaving cellular phone service. Jack was able to relay

travel route information to deputies and Yakama Tribal Police.



Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joe Riggers and Deputy Dwayne Matulovich

responded to the call in an attempt to locate the group. After 3 ½ hours the group was located by

the Sheriff’s Office deputies approximately eight miles north on Summit Creek Road. The

group’s two vehicles were stuck in the snow, and all four friends were healthy. The other

members of the group were Chris Locke and Shannon Gruelle of Carson, WA and Michelle

Kohn of Ridgefield, WA.



Over the next five hours, Sergeant Riggers and Deputy Matulovich (with assistance from group

members) were able to work their way out of the snow, and bring the group out to Goldendale.