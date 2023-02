The Hood River Police Dept. would like some help identifying this adult female who is a person of interest in a theft of a wallet and then allegedly using the stolen debit card to make several unauthorized transactions. The incident occurred on February 18, 2023 at the Hood River Hospital. If you know this individual please contact Detective Erin Mason at 541-387-5257 or email at E.mason@cityofhoodriver.gov

Photos from Hood River Police Department Facebook page.