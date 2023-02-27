Drive-Up Availability of At-Home Test Kits March 1-2 at NCPHD

North Central Public Health District is no longer offering drive-up COVID testing to the public. However, we do still offer free at-home test kits that the public can pick up. And, to make that easier, we’ll be distributing at- home test-kits in the parking lot next Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

We are located at 419 E. 7th St. and we will be distributing the at-home kits in front of the Annex C building, which is to the right as you enter our parking lot, during the drive-up hours (March 1&2 from noon to 1:30 pm). Just pull up to the orange cones and we’ll come out to your car with test kits for you to take home.

There is also a supply of the free self-test kits on a table when you enter our lobby in our main building, labelled Annex A. The public is also free to help themselves to these self-tests, while supplies are available. Our office hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

One Community Health, located at 1040 Webber St. in The Dalles, is still doing COVID testing for the general public. To make an appointment with them, please call 541-296-4610.

For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org, or find us on Facebook.)

